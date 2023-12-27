Pineapple is a delicious and healthy fruit that can bring many health benefits. Among them are improving sleep quality and fighting insomnia.

Pineapple contains the amino acid tryptophan, which is a precursor to the sleep hormone melatonin. In one study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, it was shown that eating pineapple increases melatonin levels in the body by 266%.

In addition, pineapple contains magnesium, which also contributes to better sleep. Magnesium helps to relax the muscles and nervous system, which can help you fall asleep.

If you want to improve your sleep quality, you can include pineapple in your diet. Try eating pineapple for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. You can also drink pineapple juice, but in moderation as it contains a lot of sugar.

Here are some tips for eating pineapple to improve sleep:

Choose a fresh pineapple that is bright yellow in color.

The recommended daily allowance of pineapple is one cup (approximately 165 grams).

If you eat pineapple at night, it is best to do so as part of a balanced dinner or snack.

If you use pineapple juice, drink it immediately after meals or with snacks rich in protein and fat to slow down the digestion of sugar.

If you suffer from insomnia, talk to your doctor about the possible causes of this condition and how you can improve it.

