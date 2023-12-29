Not just a bad sign: here's why you really shouldn't whistle at home

There is a popular warning that whistling at home is not a good idea. Otherwise, it can lead to financial problems, damage or even fire.

According to folk omens, whistling in the house means "whistling money". But these are not all the reasons why it is better to give up this habit.

Whistling is a high-pitched sound that can cause glass and dishes to vibrate. This can cause the dishes to break or the glass to crack.

In addition to this, whistling in the home can create a feeling of discomfort and anxiety. This is because this sound is usually used to attract attention or express joy. In the home, it can sound like a danger signal or a call to an unclean force.

Here are some tips to help you avoid the negative effects of whistling in the house:

Don't whistle in the house in the evening. This is considered a particularly bad sign.

Do not whistle in the house if you are feeling unwell. This can exacerbate your negative emotions.

Do not whistle in the house if you are worried or upset. This can make you feel anxious or depressed.

Of course, these are just omens and you don't have to stick to them. But if you want to avoid negative consequences, it's best not to whistle in the house.

Here are some alternatives to whistling that you can use in the house:

Songs. A song is a more positive and pleasant sound that doesn't have negative associations.

Laughter. Laughter is a positive sound that can help you get rid of negativity.

Music. Music is a great way to create a positive atmosphere in the home.

