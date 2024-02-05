Do not lose time: gardeners advise to carry out these works in February, so that in the spring there will be no problems

The last month of winter is a good time for gardeners to start preparing for the spring season. As nature wakes up from its winter slumber and the soil warms up under the first rays of sunshine, it's time to start three important things that will help you enjoy lush blooms and bountiful harvests later on.

According to Express, experts advise you to start planning and sowing vegetable seeds in February.

In February, you can sow seeds of tomatoes, cucumbers, as well as carrots, onions, lettuce, radishes, peas and spinach in the greenhouse.

Make a seeding plan that takes into account your soil and climate. Don't forget to fertilize the soil before seeding to ensure the plants get the nutrients they need.

You can use pots for an early harvest of cold tolerant vegetables.

You should also start planting bulbous flowers in February. In particular, it's time to plant lilies and tulips. You can plant lilies both in open soil and in pots. To stimulate early flowering, pots with lilies can be transferred to warmth after germination.

In February, take care of food sources for birds, hedgehogs, bees and other animals. Add low-growing plants and shrubs to your garden that will provide shelter for them.

Leave patches of uncut grass and wildflowers in the spring to attract wildlife to your garden.

By preparing the soil, sowing seeds, and taking care of wildlife, you will lay the foundation for a lush and colorful garden that will delight you throughout the spring and summer season.

