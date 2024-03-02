A stretched neckline is an unpleasant problem that can happen to any favorite item. Fortunately, there is an easy way to fix it.

Daily video

The Telegraph writes about it.

What you will need:

A bowl of ice cubes and cold water

An iron

A flat, hard surface

Instructions:

Gather the collar of the t-shirt with an accordion. Dip the assembled collar in ice water. Squeeze out the excess water. Lay the t-shirt on a flat surface and iron the neck to flatten it. Move the iron in an upward direction. Make sure not to dry the garment with the iron. It should remain damp. Leave the T-shirt to dry on a flat, level surface. When it is completely dry, the neckline will be as good as new.

How does it work?

Ice water helps to shrink the knitwear fibers, and the iron helps to keep them in this position. It is important not to overdry the sweater with the iron, otherwise the fibers will stretch again.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!