Fried liver is a dish that can be both an exquisite delicacy and a disappointment. Cooks strive to make it tender, juicy, and melt-in-your-mouth.

We will tell you what to do if you fried the liver and it turned out to be tough and tasteless. Unfortunately, often after frying, the liver turns out to be tough and dry, spoiling the whole taste. This is what prosto way writes about.

If this happens, you can still fix the situation. We'll tell you how below.

What to do if the liver is hard?

There is one simple secret that will help soften the liver: sour cream. Put the fried liver in a clean frying pan and pour sour cream over it. Mix thoroughly and turn on the heat. Simmer the liver for about 10-15 minutes.

Try not to overcook the pieces. It's also a good practice to marinate the liver in milk for about 30-40 minutes before frying - this will remove the bitterness and make the pieces more tender.

