Potted plants are not only an aesthetic pleasure but also a great responsibility. To keep plants alive, you need to know how and when to water them. Since excessive moisture or lack of it is dangerous for plants, the use of drainage is essential. Let us tell you how wine corks can help with this. ProstoWay writes about it.

This method is not only economical but also very effective and convenient for plants. The method of using wine corks is very practical because it gives them a new life. It is also affordable because the corks are thrown away anyway. In addition, you save money with this method, as expanded clay drains can be expensive.

How to use wine corks for drainage

First, you need to cut the corks into small pieces, after washing and drying them. This way they can absorb excess moisture. When you plant or transplant a plant, you need to put a few pieces of cork in the bottom of the pot.

Corks also provide the roots of the plant with good ventilation and prevent moisture stagnation. In addition, they can release moisture in case of moisture deficiency.

