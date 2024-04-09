Cleaning the house involves the use of various tools. And the vacuum cleaner is no exception. It effectively helps remove dust, small food residues and other accumulated dirt.

However, there is a list of things that are prohibited to collect with a vacuum cleaner. The UAportal team tells which garbage cannot be collected by the device in order not to break it.

What cannot be sucked up with a vacuum cleaner

Glass fragments. You should not collect fragments of glass with a vacuum cleaner because it may not be as safe as it seems. When using the appliance with a dust container, there is a risk of damage to the inside of the appliance, which may cause holes to be formed that allow foreign objects to enter. This can cause the electronics to malfunction and in the worst case, break the engine. If the vacuum cleaner does not have a dust bag, damage to the hose, filter unit or container itself is possible. Therefore, it is better to collect glass fragments by hand, using a broom and a scoop.

Soil for house plants. Microorganisms in the soil can actively multiply in the vacuum cleaner bag, and moisture causes mold growth.

Liquids. Vacuum cleaners that are not designed for wet cleaning cannot effectively handle liquids, which can lead to reduced suction power and the appearance of unpleasant odors.

Hair. Although a few hairs will not harm, but their excess can block the filter and reduce the efficiency of the device.

Cosmetics. Fine powder from cosmetics can clog the brush of the vacuum cleaner and then stain the upholstery of the sofa or other surfaces.

Flour and sand. These loose materials quickly clog the dust collector, so after vacuuming them, you need to replace the bag or clean the container of the electrical appliance.

