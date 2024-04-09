You don't have to buy: how to easily grow blueberries in your garden

Many delicious berries, previously found only in forests, can now be found in any garden. And among them - blueberry. By adding it to your garden, you will get delicious berries with healing properties. However, before starting cultivation, it is important to know some rules and tips.

According to Agrarii-razom, before choosing a variety for your garden, consider factors such as the climate and soil conditions of your region. It is better to choose a variety that is suitable for your climate and can grow healthy fruits.

The landing site should be well lit by the sun during the day, as blueberry loves sunny conditions. At the same time, it is important that the soil is well drained, as blueberries do not tolerate stagnant water.

Before planting blueberries, it is important to prepare the soil. It should be well deacidified with an even pH level of about 3.5-4.5. You can achieve this by adding organic fertilizers or compost.

Blueberry seedlings are best planted in early spring or late fall. When planting, you should leave a distance of about 1-1.2 meters between the bushes to ensure free growth.

After planting, blueberries need to be watered regularly, especially in the first year. It needs a lot of water for the development of the root system. By this time, fertilizers rich in phosphorus, potassium and magnesium should also be applied to promote healthy growth and development.

Mulching will help conserve soil moisture and save you from weeds. Also, it is worth regularly trimming the bushes to maintain their shape and promote the harvest.

Caring for blueberry bushes:

Watering: blueberries need regular watering, especially in the first year after planting.

Mulching: mulching the soil with sawdust will help conserve moisture, suppress weeds, and acidify the soil.

Feeding: blueberries need to be fed with special fertilizers for berry crops.

Pruning: Blueberries should be pruned annually, removing old and damaged shoots.

Protection from pests and diseases:

Lowland is resistant to pests and diseases, but can sometimes be damaged by birds. To protect against birds, you can use nets or other barriers.

Harvesting: blueberries ripen in July-August. Pick the berries by hand when they are fully ripe.

