You don't have to run to the store: how to make dry shampoo at home

Sometimes it happens that you need to quickly tidy up, but there is no opportunity to wash your face. In such cases, dry shampoo can help.

It quickly absorbs excess sebum and refreshes the hair. About this writes Hairstore.

The composition of dry shampoo is simple: potato or corn starch, which has absorbent properties. To prepare the remedy, you just need to rub a small amount of starch into the head. It is important that the hair and skin are dry.

Leave the starch on your head for a minute and then gently remove the residue with a comb. If you do not remove the product, it will leave a visible mark on the hair, especially on dark hair. Therefore, it is better not to use dry shampoo in the run-up to important events.

To make from starch less noticeable, you can add cinnamon or cocoa to it. You can also use a special dry shampoo, available in different shades, to match it to your hair color.

Tips for using dry shampoo

Apply the product on dry hair.

Do not overdo the amount of starch to avoid leaving white residue.

Carefully remove any residue with a comb.

Thanks to dry shampoo, you can always look fresh and well-groomed, even if there is no opportunity to wash your head.

