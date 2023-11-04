Food moths are a common problem faced by many households. These insects can damage food, especially if they have time to lay their larvae.

Weevils, which are the larvae of food moths, are not harmful and are not known to spread diseases, parasites, or pathogens. However, they can make food look and taste unpleasant.

Signs of food moths

The most common sign of food moths is the presence of "cobwebs" that can be found on bags or the surface of food. Additionally, be on the lookout for moth larvae, especially in cereals.

Where food moths come from

Food moths often enter homes from the supermarket. The moths lay their small eggs in tiny cracks and holes in plastic packaging.

How to get rid of food moths naturally

Fortunately, getting rid of food moths is not difficult, and the best part is that you don't have to use harsh chemicals.

Here are some tried and true home remedies for pantry moths:

Essential oils - Mix equal parts water and vinegar in a spray bottle. Add about 15 drops of eucalyptus oil, 5 drops of peppermint oil, and 10 drops of cedarwood essential oil. Simply spray the solution on surfaces and wipe them with a cloth.

Freezing - If you're dealing with food moths, discard all affected food and wipe down all shelves, making sure to clean the kitchen thoroughly. Freeze any bothersome packaging for a couple of weeks to kill the larvae and eggs.

Airtight containers - As an additional preventive measure, store all dry foods in airtight containers, preferably with screw-on lids. To prevent food moths, follow these tips:

Regularly check your food supply for signs of infestation. Store food in airtight containers. Do not leave food out in the open.

Bay leaves against moths Nutrition experts recommend using bay leaves as a preventive measure against moths. This seasoning is known for its strong odor. You can place the leaves in containers with cereals and in areas where you store food.

