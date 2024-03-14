We all love cottage cheese. It is delicious, healthy and rich in protein. But do you know how to store it properly? Many housewives make a common mistake by storing cottage cheese in a regular plastic bag. This is not right!

By following these simple rules shared on the womanlife website, you can keep your cottage cheese fresh and healthy for a long time.

How to store cheese properly?

Use a glass jar or container. This is the best way to store cheese.

Homemade or farm cheese can be stored for no more than 36 hours.

Store-bought cheese can be stored for no more than 5 days.

Frozen cheese can be stored for up to 20 days.

If you want to eat cheese in its pure form, it is better to do so immediately after purchase. The next day, it is better to use the cottage cheese for making syrnyky, dumplings, casseroles or other dishes.

The shelf life of cottage cheese also depends on its fat content. Low-fat cottage cheese is stored the longest.

Here are some additional tips for storing cottage cheese:

Store cheese in the refrigerator at temperatures between 0°C and +3°C.

Do not store cottage cheese near foods with a strong odor.

Close the jar or container tightly before storing.

