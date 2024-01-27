The healthiest tea has been named: How not to drink this drink

Tea is one of the most popular drinks in the world. It is appreciated for its pleasant taste, aroma, and health benefits. It is not just a delicious drink, but also a storehouse of nutrients.

Drink tea wisely, and it will help you stay healthy for years to come. The Apostrophe website has prepared five interesting facts about tea that will help you better understand its effects on the body.

Tea contains caffeine, but not as much as coffee

The amount of caffeine in tea depends on many factors, such as the country of origin, the type of leaves, and the method of preparation. Tea leaves contain about 3.5% caffeine, while coffee beans contain from 3.4 to 8%. As a result, a cup of coffee usually contains more caffeine than a cup of tea.

Tea is rich in polyphenols, which have antioxidant properties

Polyphenols are chemicals that give tea its distinctive flavor. They also have antioxidant properties, which means they help the body fight free radicals that can damage cells.

Too hot tea can be harmful to health

Studies show that regular tea consumption can reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, stroke, and premature death. However, drinking very hot tea (over 60°C) can increase the risk of developing esophageal and stomach cancer.

Green tea contains less caffeine than black tea

The caffeine content in green tea is usually slightly lower than in black tea. This is due to the different ways of processing tea leaves. However, the difference may not be significant, and it depends on the specific type of tea and how it is prepared.

The best tea for health is tea without additives

Sugar, cream, and milk can negatively affect the activity of polyphenols in tea. So if you want to get the most out of your tea, it's best to drink it without additives.

