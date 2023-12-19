The 12 most interesting appetizers that can be prepared for the holy table

Christmas is a time for fun and celebration with loved ones. But along with the joy can come the stress of preparing holiday meals.

If you want to save time and effort by preparing Christmas appetizers in advance, you have many options. The ideas were shared on the romper website.

Here are some ideas for Christmas appetizers that can be prepared in advance:

Hummus wreath

This easy and delicious hummus wreath is perfect for parties. Just mix the hummus, tomatoes and parsley and then arrange the mixture in a wreath shape.

Antipasto Christmas wreath

This antipasto wreath is another great option for parties. Simply put your favorite antipasto appetizers on skewers and then arrange them in a wreath shape.

Snowman cheese ball

These cheese and cream balls are a classic Christmas appetizer that is always popular. Simply mix cheese, butter, garlic and herbs and then shape the mixture into snowman shapes.

Christmas tree made from pizza

These pizza trees are a fun and delicious option for holiday parties. Simply roll out the pizza dough, layer the vegetables and cheese on top, and then cut the dough into strips. Roll the strips into a herringbone shape and bake in the oven.

Slow cooker dip with spinach and artichokes

This thick and creamy sauce is perfect for serving with croutons, shrimp or other ingredients. Simply add all the ingredients to the slow cooker and cook on low for several hours.

Festive cheese board

A festive cheese board is always a win-win for any party. Just fill the board with your favorite types of cheese, fruit, nuts, and other ingredients.

Cheesy sweet potato slices

These crispy and savory sweet potato slices are a great option for a festive appetizer. Simply mix sweet potatoes, cheese, spices, and eggs, then shape the mixture into bite-sized pieces. Fry the pieces in oil until golden brown.

Small caprese

These small caprese are perfect for a quick and easy appetizer. Just cut the tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil into small pieces and place them on skewers.

Dates in bacon with goat cheese

These original and delicious appetizers are sure to please your guests. Simply fill the dates with goat cheese, wrap them in bacon and bake in the oven.

Creamy sausage and cheese sauce

This thick and creamy sauce is perfect for serving with croutons, pasta or other ingredients. Simply mix sausage, cheese, cream, and spices, and then heat the sauce on the stove.

Texas caviar

This savory and tasty appetizer is perfect for a holiday table. Simply mix sausage, bacon, cheese, tomato paste, and other ingredients, and then bake the mixture in the oven.

Drunken Brie appetizer

This juicy and flavorful appetizer is sure to please your guests. Simply mix Brie cheese, bacon, cottage cheese, cream, and other ingredients, and then bake the mixture in the oven.

