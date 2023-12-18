You'll bring trouble: which photos should not be put on your computer screensaver

Desktop images are not only a decoration, but a kind of business card of a person. They can have an impact on mood, productivity and even destiny. Therefore, it is important to choose images that will be positive.

Here are five types of images that are better not to install on the desktop:

Ominous or gloomy images. Dark, gloomy scenes can create a negative mood and atmosphere. They can cause feelings of anxiety, depression, and apathy. In addition, such images can attract negative energy into a person's life.

Images related to divorce or the breakup of a relationship. Photographs or paintings depicting divorce, separation or death can negatively affect a person's personal life. They can lead to conflicts, quarrels and even the breakup of relationships.

Images with sharp corners. Images with sharp angles such as triangles, rhombuses or stars can create feelings of imbalance and anxiety. They can make a person feel threatened, wary and insecure.

Photos with sad faces. Photos or pictures that depict sad, unhappy or angry people can negatively affect a person's mood. They can make a person feel sad, depressed and apathetic.

Wallpapers with ruined or empty places. Images with ruined buildings, empty streets or vacant lots can create feelings of emptiness, hopelessness and failure. They can lead to a decrease in motivation, productivity and self-esteem.

Instead of these images, it is better to choose something more positive. For example, you can install pictures or paintings depicting nature, animals, beautiful places or happy people. Such images will create a positive atmosphere, increase mood and productivity.

