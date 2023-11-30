By throwing away old things or items that have not been used for a long time, many people believe that this frees up useful space in their homes. However, some things are important to keep, Pixel Inform emphasizes.

Money

Old coins and bills not only have historical value but are also a symbol of prosperity and wealth. According to popular belief, throwing away such objects can lead to a loss of financial success.

Plants

Our ancestors believed that plants bring prosperity. Throwing away plants can lead to minor troubles, so it's important to take care of them or pass them on to someone if you need to get rid of them.

Gifts

Gifts and souvenirs, especially those with emotional or spiritual value, carry special energy. According to beliefs, throwing them away can lead to unfavorable circumstances.

Mirrors

Mirrors are considered symbols of energy and prosperity in the home. Throwing away mirrors can negatively affect a person's energy, so it is important to dispose of them properly.

Jewelry

Jewelry, even if it is not of great value, should be kept according to popular beliefs, as throwing it away can lead to financial problems.

