Learned from Indian gurus: Jamie Oliver reveals the secret to fighting hangovers

As we approach Christmas and New Year, there is often a desire to enjoy alcohol, but few people want to face the consequences of a fun night out the next morning.

Famous chef Jamie Oliver has uncovered a secret ingredient that he says can overcome even the most severe hangover. He decided to share his discovery with everyone interested, reports Express.

According to the cook, he learned this method of treatment from an Indian guru.

It is known that one of the main causes of hangovers is dehydration due to alcohol consumption. Alcohol is a toxic substance that causes the removal of water from the body and entails dehydration.

While many people consider a greasy breakfast or a glass of ice when effective methods of overcoming a hangover, Jamie Oliver claims that there is another affordable and effective ingredient that "works" even better.

All you need is a teaspoon and a spice, which can easily be purchased at the grocery store.

"Just take a teaspoon of cumin and swallow it. It will soothe your stomach," explained the chef.

This natural remedy actually aids digestion, helping to soothe the stomach after a rough night.

