For your flowerpots to bloom lushly, they need to be provided with proper care and nutrients. Chemical fertilizers are an effective way to do this, but they can also be harmful to the environment. Natural rice fertilizer is a great alternative that is beneficial for plants and the environment.

Rice is a rich source of starch, carbohydrates, and B vitamins, which are important nutrients for plants. It also contains minerals such as nitrogen, phosphorus, magnesium, and potassium, promoting plant growth and flowering.

To prepare natural rice fertilizer, you will need the following ingredients: 100 g of raw white rice,1 liter of water

Instructions:

Pour the rice into a container and cover it with water. Mix thoroughly and leave to steep for 24 hours. Stir and strain using a sieve. The rice water is ready to use.

Before use, it is advisable to dilute it in water (a glass of fertilizer per 10 liters of water). Then, you can pour it on the soil around the plants or the leaves, depending on their needs.

It is recommended to use natural rice fertilizer every two weeks. It will help your flowerpots grow stronger and bloom more profusely.

