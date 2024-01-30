Rich flavor with thick crema: the secrets of making real Greek coffee

Greek-style coffee is a thick, rich drink with a bitter flavor and dense foam. It is a traditional drink of Greece and other Mediterranean countries.

To prepare it, you need to know certain secrets. TSN will tell you about them.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of ground coffee of medium grind

1 cup of water

2 teaspoons of sugar (optional)

Method of preparation:

Pour the ground coffee into the turba. Pour water and stir well. Put the turbine on low heat and cook, stirring occasionally. The drink should not boil. As soon as the foam appears, remove the pot from the heat and leave it for 2 minutes. Pour coffee into cups, add sugar to taste and enjoy.

