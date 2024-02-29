Mood will always be good: what plants reduce stress levels

It turns out that citrus fruits help create a cozy atmosphere and overcome chronic fatigue. Their aroma will make you feel like you're on vacation even in winter.

Lemons and oranges are not only pleasing to the eye but also have a positive effect on mood, preventing you from getting bored.

If you dream of sweet dreams, put a plant in your bedroom to purify and moisturize the air. Radiotrack writes about this.

Spathiphyllum, dracaena, fern, Benjamin's ficus, or dieffenbachia are suitable for this purpose. With them, you will wake up cheerful and happy, because such flowerpots make the atmosphere calm and harmonious. However, don't put several plants at once – choose one or two.

It is believed that certain flowerpots attract good luck to the house. Allegedly, they make the owners rich, successful, and satisfied with life. These are the money tree, dracaena, pachira aquatica, and ficus. The main thing is to take good care of these plants and not let them die.

Remember to create favorable conditions for the flowerpots: water them regularly, and provide lighting and high-quality soil.

