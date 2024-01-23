Spider invasion in the house: four natural remedies against uninvited guests

Spiders are common pests that can cause fear or disgust in many people. If you want to get rid of them in your home, there are several natural ways you can try.

According to santeplusmag, a number of home remedies can be useful in the fight against spiders. These remedies include mint, lemon, lavender, and vinegar.

Here are four smells that repel spiders:

Peppermint is an effective repellent against spiders, cockroaches, and mice. You can place peppermint tea bags near balconies, windows, or in places where pests enter the house. You can also prepare a spray repellent based on peppermint infusion or essential oil of the same plant.

Citric acid or lemon oil also has a repellent effect on spiders. Spray a solution of citric acid or lemon essential oil around balconies, windows, corners, and ventilation grilles.

Lavender is another popular insect repellent. Place bags of dried lavender flowers next to places where spiders and insects hide. You can also use lavender essential oil or scented candles.

Vinegar. The smell of vinegar also irritates and repels pests. From time to time, wash window sills, window frames, or thresholds with a cloth or cotton pad moistened with vinegar water (in a 1 to 1 dose).

By following these simple tips, you can get rid of spiders in your home in a natural and safe way.

