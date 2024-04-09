Allergy season has begun: how to avoid unpleasant manifestations

We love spring for the warm weather, the sun, and the blossoming nature around. However, many people this season are bothered by pollen, which provokes hay fever and allergies.

Up to 20% of our planet's population suffers from seasonal allergies. Among adults aged 18-40, such manifestations occur more often than in children and other age groups.

The most common airborne allergen that causes unpleasant symptoms in many people is pollen. It is dispersed by plants, trees, grass, and weeds and is usually present in higher concentrations during the warm season. The type and amount of pollen in the air depends on the plants in the area and the environment in which a person lives.

REACTIONS TO POLLEN

The most common reaction to pollen is allergic rhinitis, also known as "hay fever." It occurs when the immune system reacts to pollen entering the body by releasing protective chemicals that cause symptoms such as a runny nose and stuffy nose. There can also be allergic conjunctivitis, which is inflammation of the mucous membrane of the eyes, causing the redness, tearing, and itching that we associate with allergy season.

People with asthma are also at increased risk of worsening symptoms due to exposure to pollen, which triggers asthma attacks in tandem with other common reactions.

SYMPTOMS OF POLLEN ALLERGY

The most common symptoms include runny nose (allergic rhinitis, rhinorrhea), stuffy nose, sneezing, itching in the nose, eyes, ears, and mouth, red, watery eyes, and swelling around the eyes (allergic conjunctivitis).

In asthma, exposure to pollen can worsen symptoms. This is called allergic asthma. If environmental exposure worsens asthma symptoms or additional ones occur, you should consult a doctor.

ADVICE FOR ALLERGY PEOPLE

Unfortunately, we cannot prevent the plants around us from producing pollen or tell the immune system to stop overreacting to pollen. However, there are things that people who are sensitive to seasonal changes can do to protect themselves.

Check the pollen forecast. Just like the weather forecast, there is the pollen forecast. It will help plan your day in such a way as to reduce the likelihood of allergies. For example, when the pollen level is high, you should spend less time outside.

Keep allergy and asthma medications on hand. Stock your home medicine cabinet with medications that relieve symptoms. Medicines against allergies or asthma should be taken according to the doctor's prescription.

Maintain cleanliness. When you go outside, you can collect pollen particles on yourself. You should not touch your eyes with your hands on the street, and after returning indoors, you should wash them. Also, after being outside, it is better to take a shower to remove pollen from the skin and hair, as well as to change clothes.

Close the windows. During the allergy season, closed windows will help to avoid irritants in the house, because pollen will not get inside.

Use filters. The use of highly efficient filters will help maintain comfortable conditions at home. Use an air conditioner or air purifier with a HEPA filter to filter out allergens.

MYTHS ABOUT ALLERGY TREATMENT

When people experience pain or discomfort, they naturally want to find the quickest way to relieve it. Therefore, sometimes they resort to various home remedies that do not work but are distributed as useful tips.

Here are some myths about "medicines" for allergies:

Consumption of honey. Some people believe that regular consumption of local honey helps to absorb the remains of pollen that bees collect to make honey, which strengthens the immune system. However, the pollen collected by bees does not usually cause allergies. Honey can help with a sore throat, but it will not cure allergies.

Apple cider vinegar. There is no scientific evidence that consuming vinegar will improve allergy symptoms.

Visiting a chiropractor. Manual therapy is often advertised as a solution to many ailments, even seasonal allergies. However, there is no scientific evidence that chiropractic care can improve or prevent allergy symptoms.

Taking only over-the-counter medications. Some people don't think seasonal allergies are "serious" enough to see a doctor for prescription medication. However, the doctor can prescribe a drug that will be much more effective in the treatment of allergies and with fewer side effects.

Avoiding flowers. Flowers tend to produce pollen that sticks to them, attracting pollinating insects. Allergens for people are usually grass and tree pollen, which is more easily carried in the air.

Many people believe that allergies – seasonal, pet, food, or otherwise - can only develop in childhood. In fact, a new allergy can appear at any moment of life. It is not necessary to ignore new symptoms just because contact with a certain substance did not cause an allergy in the past.