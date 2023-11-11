A 900 year old Crusader sword in excellent condition has been discovered in the territory of Israel

A three-foot-long (about one meter) sword completely covered with coral and shells was discovered by a diver on the coast of Caesarea. According to the Israel Antiquities Authority (AIA), it was in "perfect condition," although it was 900 years old. The weapon belonged to a crusader knight.

About this writes "Le Monde".

The sword was found in an area where underwater currents are constantly raging regularly moving sand, which led to its discovery, said Kobi Sharvit, head of the underwater archaeology department of the Antiquities Authority. According to AIA Director Eli Escosido, after cleaning and analyzing the sword will be put on public display at the Department of National Treasures.

