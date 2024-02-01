Archaeologists have discovered footprints dating back 90,000 years. The discovery was made on a beach in Larache, Morocco.

Using optically stimulated luminescence dating, an advanced method that establishes the last exposure to heat or sunlight on certain minerals, the team was able to determine the age. The group of Homo sapiens, which consisted of several generations, walked along a gently sloping beach, Euronews reports.

The researchers found 85 footprints on two trails. They are attributed to at least five Ice Age humans, covering different age groups from children and adolescents to adults.

Despite the ongoing erosion that threatened the longevity of the archaeological site, the footprints are likely to have survived thanks to favorable beach layout and weather wave conditions.

The researchers now aim to find out why the Ice Age group was on the beach through further analysis, including exploration of various caves along the southern coast of Larache.

