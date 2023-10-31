7000-year-old knives made of tiger shark teeth discovered on Indonesian island (photo)

During excavations on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, archaeologists discovered two knives. The weapons were made of shark teeth about 7000 years ago.

Modified shark teeth are associated with the Toale culture. This was reported by Newsweek.

It is believed that this mysterious society existed about 8000 years ago until an unknown period in the recent past.

One of the artifacts is a whole tooth with two holes drilled into the root, which was found in a cave known as Leang Panning. The other, found in a cave called Leang Bulu' Sipong 1, has a single hole, although it is broken.

Both shark teeth are similar in size and come from tiger sharks. A close examination of the ancient tooth blades revealed that they were once tightly attached to the handle with plant threads and a glue-like substance.

The researchers point out that shark teeth were not used to decorate the human body. They were almost universally used to create blades for conflicts or rituals, including ritual combat.

