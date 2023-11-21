Researchers have discovered massive "megaplates" associated with ancient supervolcanoes at the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea. Underwater sediments indicate a repeating pattern of catastrophic events that occur every ten to fifteen thousand years.

Megaplasts are giant layers of ocean floor material formed by large events. Scientists made the discovery while studying deposits in the Tyrrhenian Sea off the coast of Italy, according to the Greek Reporter.

Previous studies hinted at something mysterious underwater, but the photos were not clear enough to reveal these megaplates.

Derek Sawyer and his team visited the underwater site to get clearer images of the sediment layers. They found four massive megaplasts, each 10 to 25 meters thick with clear layers of sediment between them.

The oldest megaplate is about forty thousand years old. The next is thirty-two thousand years old, while the others occurred approximately eighteen thousand to eight thousand years ago.

The oldest megafluid was the result of a powerful eruption of Campi Flegrei about thirty-nine thousand years ago. It was one of the largest known eruptions on Earth.

