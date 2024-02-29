Mysterious black eggs with embryos found at the bottom of the ocean (photo)

During a study in the depths of the Pacific Ocean, researchers from the University of Tokyo discovered eggs of deep-sea flatworms, the first concrete confirmation of their existence at a depth of more than 6,000 meters.

Daily video

Marine researcher Yasunori Kano, operating an underwater vehicle, spotted the mysterious black spheres on the Pacific floor. After extracting some samples, it was found that these spheres contained leathery shells, or "cocoons," with flatworms developing inside, sciencealert writes.

Researchers Keiichi Kakui and Aoi Tsuyuki from Hokkaido University found that the embryos of these worms belong to an undescribed species of platyhelminths closely related to shallow-water life forms. This discovery provides a unique opportunity to study the early stages of life of deep-sea flatworms and their evolutionary adaptations to life at great depths.

During the examination, it was found that each cocoon contained three to seven embryos that developed inside a milky fluid that may be a yolk. This suggests that the worms, like their shallow-water relatives, are hermaphrodites and can produce eggs.

Given that this creature was found at a depth of more than 6000 meters, this discovery is an important step in understanding the deep-sea ecosystem and the distribution of diverse life forms at great depths.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!