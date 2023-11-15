Washing your body daily not only ensures hygiene but also helps you improve your health, especially if you take a contrast shower. But usually, people don't pay enough attention to their feet while showering - since they are constantly in water, it is believed that the feet wash themselves.

Experts from IFLScience note that if you want to have healthy feet, you must wash them properly. In particular, do not forget about each toe.

"Our feet lead a challenging life—they are consistently confined in socks and shoes, bearing the weight of our bodies. Similar to the rest of our bodies, they are susceptible to their unique diseases, with perhaps the most common being athlete's foot (Tinea pedis), a type of ringworm caused by highly contagious colonies of yeast fungi on the feet," the experts explained.

It is noted that even a minor proliferation of these fungi can lead to an unpleasant odor. If the fungi progress, vesicles, peeling, and cracks may begin to appear on the feet.

These breaks in the skin leave you vulnerable to infections that can become serious if left untreated, so maintaining the health of your feet is beneficial for your entire body.

The publication emphasizes that foot health begins with proper washing. Just taking a shower in soapy water is insufficient for foot hygiene.

Citing information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is noted that when washing your feet, you should rub them with soap and rinse the spaces between your toes. After washing, it is important to thoroughly dry your feet.

Additionally, timely toenail trimming and cleaning with a specialized wooden stick are crucial.

Changing socks at least once a day is also important.

If you notice an unpleasant odor emanating from your feet or observe cracks and wounds, it is advisable to consult a doctor, as these symptoms may be indicative of a fungal disease.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medications, diagnoses, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

