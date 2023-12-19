Olive oil is a popular product that has been used in cooking for thousands of years. It has many beneficial properties, but can it be used for frying?

It used to be thought that olive oil was not suitable for frying because it has a low smoke point. However, recent studies have shown that this is not entirely true, TSN writes.

The smoke point is the temperature at which the oil begins to emit smoke. In doing so, it produces free radicals that can be harmful to health.

The smoke point of olive oil depends on its type. Refined olive oil has a higher smoke point than unrefined olive oil.

Refined olive oil is obtained by processing unrefined oil. As a result, it loses some nutrients but becomes more resistant to heat. The smoke point of refined olive oil is 210-230 °C.

Unrefined olive oil retains all its beneficial properties but has a lower smoke point. The smoke point of unrefined olive oil is 160-190 °C.

Thus, it can be said that olive oil can be used for frying, but it is important to choose the right type of oil and not to exceed the smoke point.

What to consider when frying with olive oil

Here are some tips to help you fry in olive oil without harming your health:

Use refined olive oil. It has a higher smoke point and is less prone to oxidation.

Do not overheat olive oil. The smoke point of olive oil is 160-230 °C. If you exceed this temperature, the oil will begin to emit smoke and harmful substances.

Do not overcook food. It is better to fry food over low heat and for no more than a few minutes.

Use olive oil once. Frying something in the oil that remains in the pan is dangerous to your health.

