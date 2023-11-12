Dog and cat owners should ensure they take proper care of their pets and feed them by the guidelines to keep them healthy and feeling better.

Daily video

It's essential to feed both dogs and cats with food that is specifically formulated for their respective species. Dogs and cats have distinct nutritional requirements, and feeding one animal with food intended for the other can be detrimental or even life-threatening, as noted by the Animal Report.

Dogs and cats have varying needs in terms of protein, fats, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals. For instance, dogs require higher protein levels than cats, while cats need more fat than dogs. Furthermore, dog and cat foods might contain different additives that could be harmful to the other species.

Read also: Can cats eat grass: what scientists say

"It is not advisable to feed cats with dog food, as it lacks crucial nutrients such as taurine, which can result in nutritional deficiencies. Instead, it's recommended to provide cats with a diet specifically created to meet their unique nutritional requirements," added the experts.

What "human food" is safe for both cats and dogs

In terms of "human food," both cats and dogs can safely enjoy lean meats like chicken, turkey, and unseasoned fish, as well as some fruits and vegetables such as carrots, green beans, and apples (without seeds), but these should be given in moderation as treats.

Previously, experts identified the areas of a cat's body that should not be touched.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!