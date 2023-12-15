Many people keep medicines at home for years without checking their expiration date. However, you should not do this as it can lead to negative consequences.

Daily video

This was reported by Ukr.media.

The expiration date is the period during which the manufacturer guarantees the efficacy and safety of the medicine. This period is determined as a result of laboratory tests conducted at different stages of drug development and production.

After the expiration date, medicines may lose their medicinal properties and become dangerous to health. Here are some possible consequences of using expired medicines:

Ineffective treatment. If the medicine loses its effect, it will not be effective in treating the disease. This can lead to disease progression and deterioration of health.

Bacterial growth. Some medications, such as eye drops and nasal sprays, can grow bacteria over time. This can lead to an infection.

Changes in chemical composition. Some medicines may change their chemical composition over time. This can make the medicine toxic to the body.

Since it is impossible to predict how a drug will behave after the expiration date, it is better not to risk your health and not to take expired medications.

To protect yourself, you should regularly check your medicine cabinet and dispose of expired medications. The instructions for use usually contain recommendations for the disposal of medicines.

Read also: Eat and lose weight: 16 foods for slimness

How to store medicines properly?

In order for medicines to retain their properties for as long as possible, the following storage rules should be followed:

Store medicines in a cool, dry place, protected from light.

Do not store the medicine in the bathroom or near the stove.

Keep the medicine out of the reach of children.

If you follow these rules, the medicine is more likely to remain in good condition until the expiration date.

As a reminder, doctors told you why women should eat more sunflower seeds.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!