Can you drink tea if you have blood pressure problems: the answer of scientists

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a serious condition that can lead to heart disease, stroke, and other health problems.

Daily video

Lifestyle changes, including diet and exercise, are an important component of treating hypertension. However, some beverages, such as coffee, can negatively affect blood pressure. Writes the site ncbi.nlm.nih.gov.

Read also: The British approved a drug that reduces the risk of cancer

Some studies show that tea can help lower blood pressure. In particular, a study published in the journal Nature found that consuming green tea significantly reduces blood pressure.

Other studies published in the journal CPB have shown that black tea can also help lower blood pressure.

It seems that hibiscus (karkade) tea may also be beneficial for hypertensive patients. A study published in the journal Research Gate found that drinks made from Hibiscus sabdariffa L were also effective in lowering blood pressure.

However, it is important to note that these studies were small and more research will be needed to confirm these results.

Which tea is best for hypertensive patients?

According to the available research, green tea, black tea, and hibiscus tea can be beneficial for hypertensive patients. However, it is important to consume tea in moderation. Drinking more than 5 cups of green tea a day can lead to high blood pressure. Therefore, it is best to consume no more than 3-4 cups of tea per day.

If you are hypertensive and you want to drink tea, talk to your doctor about which tea is best for you.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medications, diagnoses, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

Earlier, nutritionists named the foods that contribute to the accumulation of belly fat.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!