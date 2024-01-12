Can you wash your hair every day: effects on hair

For many people, the question of how often to wash their hair remains important and controversial. In particular, some people believe that you should wash your hair every day, while others are convinced that it can be done several times a week, so as not to damage the structure of the hair.

The Telegraph publication explained how often you can wash your hair. The main arguments against frequent scalp washing include the removal of natural oils, which are an important element of a healthy scalp and hair.

As a result, it can cause nuisances such as dry scalp, brittle hair and make styling more difficult.

However, there is no universal answer to the question of whether you should wash your hair every day. After all, it all depends on your hair and scalp type.

Oily hair:

People with oily hair are advised to wash their hair every day or every other day, as such hair gets dirty quickly.

Normal hair:

Those with normal hair can make do with washing 2-3 times a week.

Dry hair:

People with dry hair are advised to wash their hair no more than once a week to avoid subsequent drying.

It is important to follow the proper scalp washing technique to avoid damage to the hair. Recommendations include using a mild shampoo, avoiding hot water and using conditioner only on the tips of the hair. You should also avoid using a hair dryer every day.

For those who are looking for alternatives to the daily moment, there are remedies such as dry shampoo, shampoo changes and the use of moisturizing masks.

