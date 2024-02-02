Can parchment be reused: the answer will amaze you

We all know and love parchment for its wonderful ability to keep baked goods from sticking to the baking sheet. But did you know that this miracle paper can be used more than once?

Mie Bromberg, senior editor of the authoritative gastronomic portal America's Test Kitchen, assures you that reusing parchment is not only economical, but also safe for your health and the planet.

The Cook's Country chefs, known for their thorough tests of recipes and life hacks, have proven that parchment paper (both siliconized and regular) can be used up to 5 times and even more! They managed to make 5 batches of cookies on one sheet without any problems: nothing burned or spoiled.

But there are two important points:

Do not use parchment that has darkened and become brittle. This can happen at very high temperatures, for example, when baking a loaf of bread under a lid.

Do not use parchment soaked in grease or with dough residue. It will burn and spoil the flavor of the new baked goods.

Here are some tips on how to reuse parchment:

After baking, let the parchment cool completely.

Carefully remove any food or grease residue from it.

Store the parchment in a dry place in an airtight container.

By following these simple rules, you can reuse parchment paper, save money, and protect the environment.

