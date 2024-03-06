Can cause diabetes and gout: why you should minimize white bread consumption

Lovers of white bread should rethink their passion for this product. During processing, flour loses all its dietary fiber, and starch is quickly broken down into glucose. As a result, a rapid increase in blood sugar levels causes an undesirable metabolic reaction in the body.

Daily video

The situation becomes even worse if you eat white bread in combination with butter, margarine, or sugar. In this case, a person is at risk of developing diabetes, gout, hypertension, and other health problems. This was reported by Radiotrack.

If you're not ready to exclude bread from your diet, you should give preference to healthier versions of this product. A much safer alternative to white bread is gray rough bread made from second-grade unsifted flour or bread with bran. These types of bread retain more nutrients and fiber, making them much healthier.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!