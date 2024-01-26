The risk of cognitive problems increases with age. Fortunately, there are many simple things you can do every day to keep your brain healthy. One of the best things you can do is to prioritize a healthy diet.

Two ingredients that can especially help maintain brain health are broccoli and chia seeds. These two ingredients are a rich source of nutrients that are good for the brain, such as antioxidants, vitamin K, omega-3 fatty acids, and fiber, shefinds writes, citing information from neuroscientist Patricia Granek.

Broccoli contains antioxidants that can help reduce oxidative stress associated with cognitive decline as we age. Broccoli is also a good source of vitamin K, which plays a role in the formation of sphingolipids, a type of fat densely packed in brain cells.

Chia seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are important for brain health. Omega-3 fatty acids help maintain normal brain function and may help improve memory and cognitive abilities.

How can I incorporate broccoli and chia seeds into my diet?

One easy way to do this is to add them to your morning eggs. Broccoli can be lightly steamed and then finely chopped. Chia seeds can be crushed to make them more bioavailable.

To prepare this dish, crack the eggs into a medium-sized bowl. Add finely chopped broccoli and ground chia seeds. Add a pinch of salt and garlic powder for flavor. Whisk the mixture well and then cook it over medium heat like scrambled eggs or an omelet.

This dish is a delicious and nutritious way to get benefits of broccoli and chia seeds.

Regardless of how you choose to incorporate them into your diet, broccoli and chia seeds are two great ways to help maintain brain health and cognitive function.

