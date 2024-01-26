The Earth was covered by powerful geomagnetic fluctuations, the strength of which reached 5 points out of 9 possible. The powerful red-level magnetic storm will last for two days in a row.

According to the Meteoagent Center, the period of calm will begin only on January 28, when geomagnetic storms with a magnitude of 4 (orange hazard level) are expected. No new strikes are expected between January 29 and 31. The forecast may still change, as the Sun's activity cannot be predicted in advance.

Magnetic storms today and tomorrow

What to do when there are magnetic storms

During periods of perturbations in the Earth's atmosphere due to solar flares, people mostly complain of headaches, irritability, mood swings, high or low blood pressure, joint and muscle pain, sleep problems, and exacerbation of chronic diseases.

To feel better, it is recommended:

Drink plenty of clean water, green or herbal tea. You should avoid coffee, alcoholic beverages, and energy drinks altogether.

Your diet should be balanced. Consume enough fat, protein, carbohydrates, and fiber. In summer, do not limit yourself to fresh fruits, berries, and vegetables.

Take more walks outdoors, go for light jogs, and add some light exercise to your life. Experts do not recommend spending a lot of time in direct sunlight.

Regulate your sleep and rest schedule, and avoid stressful situations.

