A powerful six-point magnetic storm will last for two days: how to protect your health

A six-point magnetic storm is currently occurring on Earth and will last until November 13. During all these days, weather-sensitive individuals may feel unwell.

Experts from the Meteoagent Center warn that geomagnetic fluctuations will be quite powerful and may reach a K-index of 6 (the maximum being K-9)

Starting November 13, magnetic storms will weaken and become less intense, reducing to two points.

What are magnetic storms

Magnetic storms are perturbations of the Earth's geomagnetic field with varying intensity that can last from several hours to several days. These phenomena affect the operation of communication systems and the human body.

Most of the time, magnetic storms can cause discomfort for weather-dependent people. Sensitive people may experience the following symptoms:

Headaches and dizziness.

Irritability and depressed mood.

High or low blood pressure.

Problems with sleep.

Pain in the joints.

Apathy and anxiety.

Unexplained depression.

Disorders of the cardiovascular system.

Exacerbation of chronic diseases.

How to protect yourself from the effects of magnetic storms:

To protect themselves from the effects of magnetic storms, weather-sensitive individuals should take steps to care for their health in advance. Experts recommend:

Taking a break from physical activity to reduce stress on the heart.

Having a contrast shower to keep blood vessels in good shape.

Eliminating salty, fried, and spicy foods from your diet to reduce the burden on your liver and kidneys.

Drinking more water.

Taking mild sedatives to reduce stress levels.

Being more cautious while driving.

Avoiding smoking or alcohol consumption at least 3 days before the onset of the unfavorable period.

Please note that this content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. For medication, diagnosis, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

As a reminder, magnetic (geomagnetic) storms are short-term disturbances of the Earth's magnetic field and atmosphere, caused by flares of radiation and charged particles emitted by the Sun.

