New powerful geomagnetic storms will happen soon. Experts have warned of a "red level" magnetic storm expected on November 16.

Daily video

According to the Meteoagent Center, in a few days, the storm will reach a K-index of 7. This will be followed by a period of calm that will last until November 22. No dangerous periods are expected by the end of the month.

It is important to note that this is a preliminary forecast of magnetic storms for November as the data may change depending on the activity of the Sun.

Read also: Why bad weather and magnetic storms give you a headache: how meteorology affects humans

Geomagnetic fluctuations can hurt the human body. You can often feel fatigue, headaches, a vivid reaction to stress, dizziness, insomnia, or even drowsiness. Some people experience pressure surges and joint discomfort. These symptoms usually appear in weather-dependent people, often the elderly or those with chronic diseases.

How to protect yourself from the effects of magnetic storms

It is important to remember that human health depends on taking care of it. This is especially important in difficult periods, such as during magnetic storms. To reduce the manifestations of the above symptoms, strengthen your body, and get through this period calmly, you should follow a few rules.

To begin with, try to avoid sources of stress. Watch less bad news, avoid quarrels, and spend more time relaxing. Let your body rest and gain strength.

Spend time outdoors more often, take a walk in a local park or even in your own yard.

If you can't go for a walk, ventilate the room. However, don't forget to go to another room or dress warmly to avoid getting cold.

Create a rough schedule for your day and stick to it. If your body gets used to the fact that you always go to bed, wake up, and eat at about the same time, it will be easier for it to adjust its internal mechanisms. Most likely, you will soon forget about insomnia and a sudden loss of energy.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medication, diagnosis, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

As a reminder, magnetic (geomagnetic) storms are short-term disturbances of the Earth's magnetic field and atmosphere. They are caused by flares of radiation and charged particles emitted by the Sun.

When seasonal migrations of birds and other animals take place, they are guided by the geomagnetic field. However, coronal mass ejections on the Sun regularly trigger Earth's magnetic storms, which can temporarily disrupt the navigation process of birds on long-distance flights.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!