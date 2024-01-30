A powerful magnetic storm hit the Earth: how to protect yourself from the negative impact

On Tuesday, January 30, an orange-level magnetic storm began. Its strength was 4 points.

Daily video

According to the Meteoagent Center, the dangerous period of geomagnetic storms will last until January 31. Only on February 1, the strength of magnetic shocks will decrease to 3 points.

Magnetic storms calendar

How magnetic storms affect people

People with chronic illnesses, pregnant women, and the elderly are most susceptible to the effects of magnetic storms. It is also not a favorable period for weather-dependent people.

How do magnetic storms feel?

Magnetic storms can cause a wide range of symptoms, including

Headache

Nausea

Pain in muscles and joints

Sleep disturbance

Fatigue

Irritation

Anxiety

What to do when magnetic storms occur

There are several ways you can help reduce the impact of geomagnetic storms on your health:

If you have a chronic medical condition, be sure to monitor your condition during magnetic storms.

If you experience symptoms of a magnetic storm, get more rest, drink plenty of fluids, and avoid excessive physical activity.

If you experience severe symptoms, consult a doctor.

