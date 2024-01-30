A powerful magnetic storm hit the Earth: how to protect yourself from the negative impact
On Tuesday, January 30, an orange-level magnetic storm began. Its strength was 4 points.
According to the Meteoagent Center, the dangerous period of geomagnetic storms will last until January 31. Only on February 1, the strength of magnetic shocks will decrease to 3 points.
Magnetic storms calendar
How magnetic storms affect people
People with chronic illnesses, pregnant women, and the elderly are most susceptible to the effects of magnetic storms. It is also not a favorable period for weather-dependent people.
How do magnetic storms feel?
Magnetic storms can cause a wide range of symptoms, including
- Headache
- Nausea
- Pain in muscles and joints
- Sleep disturbance
- Fatigue
- Irritation
- Anxiety
What to do when magnetic storms occur
There are several ways you can help reduce the impact of geomagnetic storms on your health:
- If you have a chronic medical condition, be sure to monitor your condition during magnetic storms.
- If you experience symptoms of a magnetic storm, get more rest, drink plenty of fluids, and avoid excessive physical activity.
- If you experience severe symptoms, consult a doctor.
