Ice cream and cheese: doctors name foods that cause insomnia

There are foods that are better not to eat late at night because eating them can affect the quality of your sleep. Stop eating them a few hours before bedtime.

Tea and coffee

Everyone knows that it's better not to drink coffee before bed, but the same goes for tea. It doesn't matter if it's green or black - it contains caffeine, so it will be difficult for you to fall asleep. Give up all caffeinated beverages a few hours before bedtime.

Ginger and chili

Do not eat ginger and chili peppers before bed. These foods are invigorating.

Raw vegetables

They activate the long-term work of the gastrointestinal tract, which will not allow the body to enter the phase of deep sleep. As a result, you will wake up tired.

Ice cream

It is also better not to eat ice cream before bed. It raises blood sugar levels, which, when lowered during sleep, causes an increase in stress hormone levels, which will cause insomnia.

Cheese.

There is an assumption that cheese should not be eaten before bed because it can cause nightmares. In addition, aged or fatty cheese contains high levels of the amino acid tyramine, which will cause anxiety.

