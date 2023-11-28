Wet towel and cup: quality ways to clean your microwave quickly

A microwave oven is an indispensable tool in the kitchen, but it can get dirty quickly if you don't clean it regularly. Dirty microwaves can be a source of bacteria and unpleasant odors.

Fortunately, there are several ways to clean your microwave effortlessly without scratching its surface. To begin with, experts advise using paper towels or napkins to remove food and grease residue from the interior surfaces of the microwave. If the food residue has dried out, you can moisten it with warm water and wipe it off with a sponge after 10-15 minutes.

Four ways to quickly clean your microwave

You can use a kitchen sponge. Soak it in water and add a small amount of dishwashing detergent. Squeeze it a little in your hands to make it foamy. Place the wet sponge in the microwave and microwave for 30 seconds. The moisture that will spread through the stove will soften the caked-on dirt and grease, making it easier to remove.

Another method is a cup of water and lemon slices. Instead of a cup, you can use a bowl that is suitable for heating food in the microwave.

Fill the bowl one-third full with hot water and add a few lemon slices. Then put it in the microwave and turn it on. Wait until the water starts to boil. Do not open the door for about 4-5 minutes to allow the dirt to soften. Then use a damp microfiber cloth to wipe the inside of the oven.

A wet towel is another simple trick to clean the oven from the inside. You just need to moisten a cotton towel (without labels and any decorative elements) and put it in the microwave for 1-2 minutes.

When the microwave turns off, wait 5 minutes and then use the towel that was in the oven to wipe off the dirt thoroughly.

Baking soda also helps to clean the microwave oven thoroughly.

Mix a tablespoon of baking soda with a teaspoon of water, stir, and apply the mixture to the dirty areas. After 10-15 minutes, wipe off the dirt with a damp sponge.

