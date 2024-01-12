The fashion of the 70s, characterized by bright colors, loose styles, and ethnic motifs, is back in style. This revival extends to pants, particularly pleasing shorter women as they create the illusion of increased height.

Ultra-high waist pants

One of the most popular trends in 2024 will be ultra-high-waisted pants, some featuring a built-in corset to accentuate the waist further.

Ultra-high pants can be paired with various types of outerwear, such as ultra-short knitwear, a shirt, a T-shirt, a transparent long sleeve, suspenders, or a vibrant top.

Wool pants

Another fashionable model will be wool pants, featuring a snug upper part and a flared bottom from the knee downwards. This style visually elongates the legs, making it ideal for shorter women.

Wool pants are versatile and suitable for both formal occasions and casual wear. They can be paired with fitted jackets, cropped bombers, leather coats, or warm sweaters.

Gray jeans

In 2024, blue and black denim will be replaced by gray. Gray jeans can be combined with various types of clothing, similar to jeans in other colors.

