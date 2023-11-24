Millions of rats attacked Australian city: photos and video

A rat epidemic has broken out in the usually peaceful fishing town of Karumba in the far north of Queensland in Australia. Thousands of the rodents are being caught here every day.

According to news.com.au, an infestation of rats was noticed in the town last week and their numbers have been increasing daily. They were most abundant near the coast.

Rats run along the roads of the city, climbing into residents' cars, houses and garages. They are also attracted to boats parked by the sea. They are especially numerous at night. Residents of Karumba say that it is impossible to go to the house - there are millions of rats running along the sidewalks and roads.

The city's mayor Jack Bowden said authorities have launched a large-scale fight against the rats. He said a large-scale rat migration is on its way north, "using river systems to make its way to the Gulf country."

The reasons for the large breeding of rats in this region are attributed to the long wet season, which created ideal conditions for the growth of the population of these rodents.

