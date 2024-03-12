The appearance of under eye bags can be an attribute of aging, but it can also indicate serious health problems. First, it's worth noting that this is mostly a cosmetic defect, but it can sometimes be a sign of serious diseases, such as vascular and heart disease, kidney or metabolic disorders.

Bags under the eyes are formed due to age-related changes when the circular muscles of the eyes lose their tone and the skin begins to sag. The fatty tissue that fills this space can also lead to the formation of bags. Plastic surgeon Arman Sarkisyan spoke about this in his blog on virtus.ua.

Aging and other risk factors

Aging plays a key role in the appearance of under-eye bags as the body loses collagen and fat, which provide elasticity and tone to the skin. This loss can contribute to sagging skin, especially around the eyes, due to the delicate structure of the area.

Other factors that affect the appearance of bags

Low collagen levels, chronic diseases, infections, allergies, stress, lack of sleep, smoking, and alcohol consumption can also contribute to the formation of under-eye bags. In addition, the fat layer can move forward and fill the space under the eyes, which is common due to aging.

Methods of treating bags under the eyes

There are several ways to treat under eye bags, including home remedies, blepharoplasty, laser therapy, and the use of fillers.

Home methods

Home remedies include the use of cool compresses, normalizing sleep patterns, sleeping with the head elevated, limiting fluid and salt intake, and using cosmetics such as concealer.

Blepharoplasty

Blepharoplasty is a cosmetic surgery that involves removing excess skin and fat under the eyes, which can improve their appearance.

Laser therapy

Laser therapy is used to resurface the skin and eliminate wrinkles under the eyes.

Fillers

The use of fillers can help restore volume under the eyes and improve the shape of hollow eyelids.

It is worth remembering that the choice of treatment for under eye bags should be made in consultation with your doctor to choose the most effective and safe method for you.

