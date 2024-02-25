Vegetables are an integral part of a healthy diet, and some of them are especially useful for those who want to lose weight. These vegetables will not only help you lose weight but also improve your overall health. Add them to your diet to get the most out of them.

Daily video

It is important to eat vegetables in combination with other healthy foods and exercise regularly to achieve the desired result, RadioTrek writes.

Read also: Three delicious dinner options to help you lose weight

Here are 10 vegetables that will help you achieve your goal:

1. Broccoli:

Contains folic acid, vitamins C, B6, K.

Low in calories.

Rich in fiber.

2. Spinach:

It has a rich composition: potassium, zinc, iron, calcium, phosphorus.

Low calorie content.

Contains many useful trace elements.

3. Greens:

Recommended to be added to vegetable salads.

Contains many vitamins, folic acid, zinc and riboflavin.

Low in calories.

4. Beans, peas, lentils and beans:

Contain more fiber than any meat.

A source of phosphorus, thiamine and riboflavin.

Help to keep you feeling full for a long time.

5. Cucumbers:

Promote the removal of excess fluid from the body.

They contain potassium, calcium, phosphorus, magnesium and other useful trace elements and vitamins.

Low calorie content.

6. Carrot:

Contains a lot of vitamins A, C, K, B6.

A source of potassium, copper, folic acid and fiber.

Improves digestion.

7. Celery:

One of the most effective fat burners.

Contains iron, zinc, magnesium, calcium, potassium.

Low in calories.

8. Lettuce:

It has a rich vitaminized composition (K, A, B6, E, C).

Contains copper, calcium and folic acid.

Low in calories.

9. Asparagus:

Improves metabolism.

Contains manganese, selenium, phosphorus, potassium, riboflavin, thiamine.

Low in calories.

10. Cauliflower and white cabbage:

Virtually no calories.

Gives a feeling of satiety.

Contains the daily value of fiber.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. For medication, diagnosis, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

As a reminder, we've already written about what you should never add to your coffee.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!