November will be less dangerous for weather-dependent people than October. There will be magnetic storms this month, but not as often and of lesser strength.

According to the Meteoagent app, a powerful geomagnetic strike with a magnitude of 6 is expected on November 2, it will be noticeable and may lead to a deterioration in health.

Until November 9, there will be no strong solar storms, but on Thursday, November 9, the magnetic storm will be four-point. Then a calm is expected until November 20 inclusive. The four-point magnetic storm will recur on November 21, 23, and 24.

The last powerful geomagnetic shocks may occur on November 25 and 26. On these days, magnetic storms will reach 5 points.

What are the symptoms of the adverse effects of magnetic storms:

insomnia;

headaches;

weakness;

"broken" state;

decreased performance;

increased anxiety;

changes in blood pressure.

How to protect yourself from the effects of magnetic storms for weather-dependent people:

Monitor blood pressure; Adhere to the regimen of taking the necessary medications prescribed by the doctor. Make sure that the first aid kit has everything you need to provide emergency care; Adjust your work, nutrition, and rest regimen to avoid overstrain, Relieve stress in time, have a rest; Drink soothing herbal teas, Balance your diet, do not neglect fresh vegetables and fruits, Reduce the consumption of fatty foods and alcohol; Do not forget about moderate physical activity: it is better to replace sports with slow walks in the fresh air.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medications, diagnoses, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

As a reminder, when birds and other animals migrate seasonally, they are guided by the geomagnetic field. However, coronal mass ejections on the Sun regularly trigger Earth's magnetic storms, which can temporarily disrupt the navigation process of birds on long-distance flights.

