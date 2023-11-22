Magnetic storm will last for three days in a row: how to avoid health damage
The magnetic storm that began on November 21 will last for three days in a row. On November 22 and 23, the storm will reach a magnitude of 4, and on November 24, it will intensify to 5.
According to the Meteoagent service, magnetic storms of K-index 4 are expected on November 22 and 23. On November 24, the strength of the shocks will increase to 5 points.
Read also: Why does bad weather and magnetic storms give you a headache: how meteorology affects humans
How magnetic storms affect people
A magnetic storm is a short-term perturbation of the Earth's magnetic field caused by solar flares. It can cause a number of health problems, including:
- Headaches
- Fatigue
- Problems with sleeping
- Depression
- Aggression
- Problems with the heart
- Problems with blood pressure
How to protect yourself from the effects of magnetic storms
In order to avoid health impacts during a magnetic storm, it is recommended to
- Maintain a healthy lifestyle: eat right, get enough sleep and exercise.
- Limit the consumption of coffee, alcohol, and nicotine.
- Rest in silence and avoid stress.
- Take sedatives if necessary.
- People with chronic diseases should be especially careful during a magnetic storm.
If you feel unwell, you should consult a doctor.
Earlier, we reported that scientists have found a way to reduce pain without medication.
If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!