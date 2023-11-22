The magnetic storm that began on November 21 will last for three days in a row. On November 22 and 23, the storm will reach a magnitude of 4, and on November 24, it will intensify to 5.

Daily video

According to the Meteoagent service, magnetic storms of K-index 4 are expected on November 22 and 23. On November 24, the strength of the shocks will increase to 5 points.

Read also: Why does bad weather and magnetic storms give you a headache: how meteorology affects humans

How magnetic storms affect people

A magnetic storm is a short-term perturbation of the Earth's magnetic field caused by solar flares. It can cause a number of health problems, including:

Headaches

Fatigue

Problems with sleeping

Depression

Aggression

Problems with the heart

Problems with blood pressure

How to protect yourself from the effects of magnetic storms

In order to avoid health impacts during a magnetic storm, it is recommended to

Maintain a healthy lifestyle: eat right, get enough sleep and exercise. Limit the consumption of coffee, alcohol, and nicotine. Rest in silence and avoid stress. Take sedatives if necessary. People with chronic diseases should be especially careful during a magnetic storm.

If you feel unwell, you should consult a doctor.

Earlier, we reported that scientists have found a way to reduce pain without medication.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!