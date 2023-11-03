November began with a powerful magnetic storm with a magnitude of 5. These geomagnetic shocks lasted throughout November 1 and 2.

According to the Meteoagent, the powerful storm has subsided and its strength will be only 3 points by November 5, while by November 9, the magnetic storm will be subtle, only two points.

On November 9, geomagnetic fluctuations will increase to 5 points, which threatens meteorologically sensitive people with a deterioration in their health. The very next day, the storm will subside to 3 points and begin to gradually subside by November 14.

Magnetic storms can cause the following symptoms:

irritability, apathy, aggression, depression.

increased fatigue.

nausea, lack of appetite.

dizziness, headaches.

heart palpitations.

changes in blood pressure.

drowsiness or insomnia.

bone aches, weakness in muscles, and pain in places of old injuries.

exacerbation of chronic diseases.

Experts advise to devote more time to your health on days of magnetic storms. In particular, it is worth spending more time outdoors, reducing the consumption of coffee and spirits, drinking more water, and focusing on rest. You should also try to reduce stress.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medication, diagnosis, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

