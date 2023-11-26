Red-level magnetic storms have been going on on Earth since November 24. Today, on Saturday, the strength of the shocks is 5 points. Geomagnetic fluctuations can affect people who are not weather-dependent.

According to the website of the Meteoagent Center, on November 27, the strength of geomagnetic storms will decrease to 4 points and no powerful storms are expected by the end of the month.

Magnetic storms are fluctuations in the Earth's magnetic field caused by solar flares. They can affect electronics, radio communications, and even human health.

The red level of a magnetic storm is the highest, indicating its potential for intense impact. It can lead to symptoms such as:

Headache

Nausea

Back and abdominal pain

High blood pressure

Drowsiness or insomnia

Exacerbation of chronic diseases.

If you experience any of these symptoms during a magnetic storm, there are several things you can do to improve your well-being:

Maintain a healthy lifestyle: Eat right, get enough sleep, and exercise regularly. Reduce stress: Magnetic storms can increase stress, so it's important to find ways to alleviate it, such as through meditation, yoga, or walking in the fresh air. Take vitamins: Certain vitamins, like magnesium, vitamin B6, and vitamin C, can help reduce magnetic storm symptoms.

Here are some specific tips to help you feel better during a magnetic storm:

Stay hydrated: Magnetic storms can cause dehydration, so drink plenty of water.

Opt for light, healthy meals: Avoid fatty, heavy foods that can worsen symptoms.

Take a bath with essential oils: Lavender, chamomile, or geranium essential oils can help relieve stress and improve sleep.

Listen to soothing music: Relaxing music can help you unwind and calm down.

If you feel unwell, consult a doctor.

