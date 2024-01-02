January began with a powerful magnetic storm, the strength of which reached 5 points (red level) on Tuesday, January 2. This geomagnetic storm will last for three days.

Daily video

According to Meteoagent, on January 3, the strength of the geomagnetic storms will decrease to 4 points (orange level), and on January 4, the shocks will increase again to 5 points.

Read also: NASA: humanity will know in 30 minutes how a killer solar storm will hit the Earth

A number of geomagnetic storms of dangerous level are expected on January 28 and 29, with a magnitude of 4.

It is worth noting that the schedule of geomagnetic storms may vary depending on the space weather, namely the intensity of solar flares.

Calendar of dangerous magnetic storms for January 2024

What to do for weather-dependent people on days of magnetic storms:

Observe your daily routine, sleep, and rest;

do a morning workout - a few simple exercises will improve blood circulation, relieve stress and weather dependence;

do breathing exercises, for example, while walking;

avoid emotional stress and overstrain;

give up coffee, cigarettes, and alcohol;

keep a moderate diet, avoid fatty and fried foods.

Earlier, we reported that scientists have found a way to reduce pain without medication.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!